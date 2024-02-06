SEMO Arts group drums up stress relief

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

Stress is an integral part of college life, especially around this time in the semester. Stress can motivate, distract from or even paralyze a student's progress. When does typical college stress become something more, and what can be done about it?

"We all experience a whole lot of stress and breakdowns and it's not good," Southeast senior Carissa Hobbs said. "Stress, in general, is pretty high at SEMO. I see it being a big issue so I think taking action to help get rid of it is definitely a good thing."

For the past few years, Southeast's Campus Violence Prevention Program has held Expressive Art Group, a closed session group designed to reduce trauma responses for students who have experienced interpersonal or sexual violence.

At the beginning of this semester, Expressive Art Group began holding open sessions weekly to address the stress on campus. The open sessions are geared toward stress reduction through meditation and group activities as well as expressive techniques such as drum circles and art.

Offering a space for students to share their feelings and explore those issues together, Expressive Art Group participants say it is an effective opportunity to reduce stress.

"I feel that these meetings relieve stress really well," Hobbs said. "I usually come in pretty stressed out and then we do the mindfulness part and the activities and the art, and I come out feeling relaxed and it's easier to get things done."

Professor of psychology Shawn Guiling said when someone is experiencing a high level of stress it becomes difficult to focus on anything, even what is causing the stress.

Guiling said taking time to step back and engage in an activity that reduces stress and lightens someone's mood makes it easier to return to those stressful activities.

"A lot of people will let their hobbies and their free time go first, when really that was what was going to help buffer against their stress," Guiling said.