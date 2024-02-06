SEATTLE -- A Seattle TV station has fired an editor after airing video footage of President Donald Trump's Oval Office address on immigration appearing to be altered.
The Seattle Times reported FOX affiliate Q13 broadcasted video from the Tuesday night speech showing a more orange-toned Trump with his tongue hanging out of his mouth after making a statement.
The video's filtered colors look more saturated and the tongue appears doctored.
Q13 news director Erica Hill said: "This does not meet our editorial standards, and we regret if it is seen as portraying the president in a negative light."
Hill also confirmed Thursday the station investigated the incident and fired the editor involved.
Trump in his televised address had urged for border wall funding amid the federal government shutdown that's lasted nearly three weeks.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.