SE River Campus to present ‘Heathers: The Musical’

Forerunner to the 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls” and based on the popular film, “Heathers,” the story focuses on lead character Veronica as she falls in love while ascending the high school popularity ladder. When character Heather Chandler labels her an outcast, Veronica decides to lay low. But Veronica’s dark and dangerous love interest’s plan is soon executed.
“It’s one of the most popular musicals in college campuses across the country right now,” Southeast Missouri State University’s Kenn Stilson said, “and it’s a very timely musical.”
Where: Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with performances continuing through Nov. 10.
How much: Tickets start at $15
More info: Tickets may be purchased online at www.rivercampus.org
