SE River Campus presents faculty recital Friday

Southeast Missouri State University faculty from the Department of Music and the Conservatory of Theater and Dance are collaborating to present a musical smorgasbord of songs and ensembles from a variety of genres. The performance will highlight the talents of Joshua Harvey, Barbara Lamont, Elizabeth McFarland, Jenna Moore, Timothy Schmidt, Lori Shaffer and Ryan Townsend.
Where: Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday
How much: Tickets start at $10
More info: Tickets may be purchased online at rivercampus.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.