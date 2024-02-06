Scott City’s 43rd annual festival

Scott City’s annual festival used to be held during the summer in Scott City Park, but this year it’s fall-themed and continues through Saturday. Parks director Skylar Cobb said the multi-day event will be offering more activities than ever before — including giveaways and baseball speed-throw competitions with numerous food — and beer — options including funnel swirls, ribbon fries, nachos, corn dogs, barbecue, deep-fried Oreos, shaved ice, hamburgers, pizza, cheesy breadsticks, fish and tater tots, chili-cheese dogs, chicken strips, brownies and Frito pies. Aside from amusement rides and carnival games, Odd Moses is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. today; Grand Opening will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by Evan Webb at 8 p.m.; DJ Walt Wilburn is set to perform from 4 to 9 p.m. today. And for the finale, a fireworks show is in the works for 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Scott City Park