October 25, 2019

Scott City’s 43rd annual festival

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation

Scott City’s annual festival used to be held during the summer in Scott City Park, but this year it’s fall-themed and continues through Saturday. Parks director Skylar Cobb said the multi-day event will be offering more activities than ever before — including giveaways and baseball speed-throw competitions with numerous food — and beer — options including funnel swirls, ribbon fries, nachos, corn dogs, barbecue, deep-fried Oreos, shaved ice, hamburgers, pizza, cheesy breadsticks, fish and tater tots, chili-cheese dogs, chicken strips, brownies and Frito pies. Aside from amusement rides and carnival games, Odd Moses is set to take the stage at 9 p.m. today; Grand Opening will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by Evan Webb at 8 p.m.; DJ Walt Wilburn is set to perform from 4 to 9 p.m. today. And for the finale, a fireworks show is in the works for 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Scott City Park

When: Today and Saturday

How much: Admission and parking are free

Entertainment
