When one local man had a series of novels written, he didn't approach a traditional publisher or use a self-publishing service. Instead, he decided to start his own publishing company to lend legitimacy to his own work and give other authors a chance to succeed with him.

Michael Ignacio Jr. of Scott City said he has many stories to tell, and an avid interest in cultivating creativity.

"In 2015, I had a need to become published. I wanted to make my voice heard. I thought about self-publishing, but, I thought, why not help others too?" he said. So he formed an LLC and works from his home, both writing his own books and working under his title of creative director.

Ignacio chose the name Kapuha (pronounced kap-OO-ah) from Pacific Islander Chief Kepuha, who lived in Guam in the 17th century. He was the first Roman Catholic Chamorro chief during the Spanish Occupation of Guam. His name means "to uphold."

"You can see this was a meaningful word to me for a lot of reasons," Ignacio said. "It's an idea that honors my roots and will let me help others."

A selection of books Michael Ignacio Jr. has published through his company, Kapuha Press, are seen Thursday at Cup 'n' Cork in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Ignacio said he wants to captivate his audience's attention and inspire creativity, imagination and passion through the implementation of effective storytelling.

"We're trying to encapsulate imagination," he said.

Ignacio said he wanted to give others an environment to grow and enrich themselves.

"I could have just submitted my manuscripts to Amazon and clicked 'publish,'" Ignacio said. "But I wanted to do more than that. I wanted to help others, too. So many people have a story that needs to be told. I want to help them, if I can."

He works with editors and beta readers to polish the manuscripts.

Michael Ignacio Jr. poses for a photo with copies of the books he has published through his company, Kapuha Press, on Thursday at Cup 'n' Cork in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Ignacio published his first novel, "Wrath of the Forgotten," in September 2015. "Witch's Theft" was published in December 2015, "Out of the Shadows" in January 2016 and "That Which Dragons Fear" in May 2016. In October, "The Death Goddess" was published.

"We've been very busy," Ignacio said.

"Wrath of the Forgotten" has been produced as an audio drama, available on Audible.com.