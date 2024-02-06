Scott City celebrates Railroad Heritage Day

Between train whistles blaring, the Scott City Honor Choir — third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Scott City Elementary School — presented a midmorning outdoor medley of classic railroad-themed tunes to a larger-than-expected crowd.

It was the inaugural Scott City Railroad Heritage Day on Saturday at Scott City Historical Museum.

In addition to multiple exhibits and demonstrations within the museum, the day featured cupcake walks; an award presentation recognizing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students; handmade crafts; gospel music; free chips and salsa provided by Las Brisas Authentic Mexican Restaurant; burgers and hot dogs served by the Kiwanis; and “kiddie train rides.”

With a grin, Scott City Historical Committee secretary Gail Crader said the child-sized train branded with a Buchheit Territory logo was “loaded every time with eight kids.”

Scott City Elementary/High School music teacher Heather Helle conducted the choir of more than 50 children, including several students from Jackson High School. Helle has ties to the area: her father worked for Cotton Belt railroad company — tracks ran north and south — she said. She said he would often bring her to the depot in Scott City.

“This is part of the heritage of this town,” she said. “The surrounding towns were all settled because of the railroad. It’s important for our kids to connect with their history.”

Helle said she wants her students to know the history behind the songs they sing.