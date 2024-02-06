All sections
October 21, 2019

Scott City celebrates Railroad Heritage Day

Between train whistles blaring, the Scott City Honor Choir — third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Scott City Elementary School — presented a midmorning outdoor medley of classic railroad-themed tunes to a larger-than-expected crowd. It was the inaugural Scott City Railroad Heritage Day on Saturday at Scott City Historical Museum...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Henry Bohnert, 2, foreground, and his sister Ellie ride a kiddie train during the Scott City Railroad Heritage Day celebration Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Scott City Historical Museum in Scott City.
Henry Bohnert, 2, foreground, and his sister Ellie ride a kiddie train during the Scott City Railroad Heritage Day celebration Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Scott City Historical Museum in Scott City. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

Between train whistles blaring, the Scott City Honor Choir — third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Scott City Elementary School — presented a midmorning outdoor medley of classic railroad-themed tunes to a larger-than-expected crowd.

It was the inaugural Scott City Railroad Heritage Day on Saturday at Scott City Historical Museum.

In addition to multiple exhibits and demonstrations within the museum, the day featured cupcake walks; an award presentation recognizing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students; handmade crafts; gospel music; free chips and salsa provided by Las Brisas Authentic Mexican Restaurant; burgers and hot dogs served by the Kiwanis; and “kiddie train rides.”

With a grin, Scott City Historical Committee secretary Gail Crader said the child-sized train branded with a Buchheit Territory logo was “loaded every time with eight kids.”

Scott City Elementary/High School music teacher Heather Helle conducted the choir of more than 50 children, including several students from Jackson High School. Helle has ties to the area: her father worked for Cotton Belt railroad company — tracks ran north and south — she said. She said he would often bring her to the depot in Scott City.

“This is part of the heritage of this town,” she said. “The surrounding towns were all settled because of the railroad. It’s important for our kids to connect with their history.”

Helle said she wants her students to know the history behind the songs they sing.

She said most audiences recognize the older, more classic songs performed because they grew up with them. The choir routinely travels to Southeast Cancer Center, Missouri Veterans Home and The Lutheran Home.

“It’s just a good small-town gathering, bringing the community together. We’ve got the churches, businesses, civic organizations all involved,” event coordinator Brenda Moyers said. “It takes a village to make a town.”

She said the day encompassed the city’s heritage, “and we need to celebrate that.”

The idea for the event stemmed from talks surrounding Scotty County’s bicentennial in 2021; the last outdoor festival was held in 1992, Crader said. She said Moyers “had one idea after another” for Saturday.

By day’s end, 400 people attended the event.

“Everybody came together,” Crader said.

