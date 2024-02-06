Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for lifetime in comedy

WASHINGTON -- A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington's Kennedy Center to present comedy icon Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Among those scheduled to honor Sandler on Sunday night were Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis GuzmÃ¡n, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller.

"Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved?" Carvey said as he arrived on the Kennedy Center red carpet. "Nobody keeps this up for this long."

Buscemi, known largely for dramatic and often violent roles, portrayed a string of comedic characters in Sandler movies.

"He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him," he said.

Buscemi also singled out Sandler's musical comedy, including "The Chanukah Song," which became a multiplatinum hit. "His comedy songs alone deserve this reward," he said.