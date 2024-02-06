Ryan Seacrest back as host of 'Idol' when it returns on ABC

NEW YORK -- Seacrest in!

Ryan Seacrest will be back hosting "American Idol" when it returns for its first season on ABC. Kelly Ripa made the announcement on Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which she has co-hosted with Seacrest since he joined her in May.

Seacrest has a long history with "Idol" during its smash-hit run on Fox from 2002 through 2016. Reclaiming that job gives him an additional role in the Disney family, which owns ABC and produces the syndicated "Live."

Seacrest's potential return to "Idol" had sparked much speculation since ABC said it would revive the talent competition, even though the program airs from Los Angeles and "Live" airs weekday mornings from New York.