Running for a cause in Jackson

Be part of the Jackson Kiwanis Club’s 5K Run/Walk “It’s All About Kids.” Proceeds will benefit children’s projects such as Elks Christmas baskets, Jackson Police Department Annual Toy Drive and various programs at Orchard Drive Elementary School.
Where: Orchard Drive Elementary School, 1402 Orchard Drive, Jackson
How much: $25
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
