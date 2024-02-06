Route 91 survivors lean on 'Country Strong' family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- They have the date 10-1-2017 tattooed on their bodies and have memorial walls of pictures in their homes. One woman made a bracelet out of her Route 91 Harvest festival wristband, while many others can be spotted at concerts wearing shirts reading "survivor." They fly flags from their RVs and have stickers on their cars.

About 22,000 people gathered in Las Vegas a year ago with a shared interest in country music. But as the festival's final headlining act, Jason Aldean, was performing last Oct. 1, gunfire erupted and chaos ensued. By the end of the night 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Now a year later, many survivors , who were already bonded through the music, have formed a tight-knit, encouraging community as they heal, support and remember. They call themselves "Country Strong."

Why not me?

Sonny Melton, a nurse from Big Sandy, Tennessee, loved Eric Church. When Church sang "These Boots," Melton would take off his boots and raise them up in the air with all the other die-hard Church fans. He was at Route 91 to see Church play Friday night, but stayed until Sunday to see Aldean.

Melton died when a bullet hit him in the back as he wrapped his arms protectively around his wife, Heather, that night at Route 91. Just days after the shooting, Church got on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, fighting back tears and his voice cracking with anger, pointing out the empty seats where Sonny and Heather Melton were supposed to be sitting that night.

"The reason I am here is because of Heather Melton, her husband, Sonny, who died, and every person that was there," Church said before performing "Why Not Me," an ode to the fans lost.

"The next thing I know, every Eric Church fan in the country was contacting me," Heather Melton said. "At first I felt a little uneasy, but they were just so genuine in their compassion, in their sorrow for me that it was impossible to ignore. Those people have become some of my best friends."

Melton now has Church's lyrics tattooed on her arm along with a sun, a nod to her husband's name. Her home now is a shrine to the passions of her late husband, including guitars, a baseball jersey, a pair of boots Church signed, concert tickets, posters and records.

Church's fan club has adopted her, has raised money for a nursing scholarship in her husband's name and traveled to concerts with her.

"I've just never seen anything where a group of people who are virtual strangers have wrapped their arms around each other in the way this group has," Melton said.

Peer support group

Linda Liewsuwanphong of Rosemead, California, was such a fan of country music she would go to concerts by herself. By the end of the night, she often made new friends. That same thing happened after she and her husband attended Route 91, but now she calls them family.

"The country family has always been strong, but now there's the Route 91 Country Strong family that has a different and special connection because of what we went through together," Liewsuwanphong said.

She decided a month after the shooting she wasn't going to let that gunman stop her from going to concerts, so she started a Facebook group to organize a meetup of Route 91 survivors at Stagecoach, a country music festival in California in April.

"It was an open venue. It was a huge crowd. There were so many of us that were unsure if we could even handle it," Liewsuwanphong said. "You get tickets to a weekend festival. You never think you're not going to come out of it."

At Stagecoach, the survivors gathered together, most of them were wearing matching T-shirts with the words "Route 91." They posed for pictures, behind banners reading "Love Wins" and "Country Strong" with a bright orange ribbon. Many wore smiles, in cowboy hats and jeans, holding their hands up in the air as if they were watching their favorite band.

Connie Long, from Riverside, California, and her family often saw multiple country concerts a year. That country music community she was already a part of became both closer and a lot larger after she and her husband survived Route 91.

"I can't imagine my life now without those people in it," Long said. "It's like one big peer support group."

While going back out to concerts or into big crowds again has been helpful for some survivors, not all have recovered enough to enjoy the experience like they used to.