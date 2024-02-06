Round up the family: Fall festival Sunday in Cape

Come one, come all — it’s fall! The family event includes hayrides, a bonfire, hotdog roast and s’mores. No preregistration is required.
Where: Shawnee Park Center, 835 SW End Blvd., Cape Girardeau
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday
How much: Free to attend; $1 per person per activity
