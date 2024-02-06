Rolling in the deep: HBO film looks at roller skate culture

NEW YORK -- First-time documentary filmmakers Tina Brown and Dyana Winkler lugged their cameras to Central Park in New York one day to capture the last few people still passionate about roller skating. Rinks across the country were gone. The activity seemed dead.

"We were shooting a piece about what we thought was the end of the era of skating with what we thought were the last men standing," said Winkler. "We thought, 'Who roller skates anymore?"'

They may have come for a funeral but they found something else entirely. Two young African-American skaters approached them and asked them what they were doing. "They said, 'Skating's not dead. It just went underground,'" Winkler recalled.

Winkler and Brown decided to go find it. Five years and 500 hours of footage later, they've emerged with the HBO film "United Skates," a fascinating look at the rich African-American subculture of roller skating, which is under threat.

"We hope that our viewers will learn something they didn't know about, fall in love with something they didn't know about and maybe be compelled to care enough to protect it," Winkler said.

The documentary explores how roller rinks were the sites of some of the earliest fights of the civil-rights era and how they later became the launching pads for hip-hop artists.

It shows how unofficial segregation lives on, with so-called "adult nights" featuring metal detectors and masses of police, something not used when whites come to skate. It also shows how rinks are being closed as communities chase more revenue by rezoning for retail use.

"There's a bigger story to tell, and we can use the joyous beauty of roller skating as the sugar to spoon-feed some of these bigger issues. That's when we started to peel back the layers," Winkler said.

That day in Central Park changed the trajectory -- and the lives -- of the filmmakers. The young skaters they met invited the women to come and see what had happened to skating. And so they got on a night bus to Richmond, Virginia.

The duo -- one Australian, one American -- approached a roller rink at midnight. It was far from funereal: There was a line down the block, music was pumping, skaters were dressed to kill and everyone seemed to know each other.