NEW YORK -- Creem, which billed itself as "America's only rock 'n' roll magazine" during two decades of existence that ended in 1989, is being revived next month.

The return is a remarkable story of persistence by J.J. Kramer, who was bequeathed the magazine at age 4 upon the death of his father, founder Barry Kramer. It will reappear during far different times, with a marketing plan the late writer Lester Bangs or makers of the fake "Boy Howdy" beer could hardly conceive of.

The first new issue, a glossy quarterly, is due out in September and only available to people who spend $79 for a subscription.

Founded in Detroit, Creem was the impish, slightly rude younger brother of Rolling Stone. The name was an intentional misspelling of the rock band Cream, one of the first editor's favorites.

Though known best for Motown soul, Detroit was also a rock 'n' roll hotbed with artists such as MC5, Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, Mitch Ryder and Bob Seger. Hard rocking bands, and then the onslaught of punk, provided the magazine's backbone in its 1970s heyday.

Creem was an incubator of writing talent such as Dave Marsh, Robert Christgau, Lisa Robinson, Cameron Crowe and Greil Marcus.

Rock stars weren't put on a pedestal in Creem, and its reviews could be nasty -- along with sexist and profane. Bangs was the toughest, and his feud with Lou Reed was legendary. Creem poked fun at a stuffy Dewar's scotch profiles ad campaign by picturing artists holding beer cans emblazoned with a "Boy Howdy" logo drawn by cartoonist Robert Crumb.

In a 2019 documentary about the magazine, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe recalled first seeing Creem while in high school detention, realizing that he'd found the perfect gang of misfits.

"Buying Creem was a little bit like buying Playboy," actor Jeff Daniels said in the documentary. "You didn't want your parents seeing either one of them."

Kramer's death from a drug overdose in 1981 marked the beginning of the end. His son was named in the magazine's masthead as a preschool "chairman of the board." Barry Kramer's widow, Connie, as publisher and acting on her son's behalf because he was a minor, sold the bankrupt publication in 1985. Creem ceased publishing four years later.

With all the bravado of a 9-year-old, J.J. Kramer remembers telling his mother he would get it back some day.

"I've really spent most of my adult life trying to get to this point," he told The Associated Press in advance of the revival. "It's something I felt like I had to do. There's a magnet that draws me to Creem. It's almost like it was predetermined in a way that I couldn't fight it."

Kramer regained control of Creem, although it took several years. It helps that he's an intellectual property attorney.