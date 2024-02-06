Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dead at 78

LOS ANGELES -- Robert Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead's finest songs, has died at age 78.

Hunter died Monday at his Northern California home with his wife, Maureen, at his side, former Grateful Dead publicist Dennis McNally told The Associated Press. The family did not release a cause of death.

"We loved Bob Hunter and will miss him unimaginably," Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart said, adding the lyricist was "a visionary wordsmith extraordinaire."

Although proficient on a number of instruments including guitar, violin, cello and trumpet, Hunter never appeared on stage with the Grateful Dead during the group's 30-year run ending with the 1995 death of lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, his principal songwriting partner.

When he did attend the group's concerts, he was content to either stand to the side of the stage or, better yet, sit anonymously in the audience. It was in the latter location, he told The Associated Press in 2006, he received his greatest songwriting compliment, from a man who had no idea who he was.

"He turned to me during 'Cumberland Blues' and said, 'I wonder what the guy who wrote that song a hundred years ago would think if he knew the Grateful Dead was doing it,"' he recalled, referencing the colorful tale of hardscrabble American miners.

Other of Hunter's most memorable Grateful Dead songs include "It Must Have Been the Roses," "Terrapin Station," "The Days Between," "Brown Eyed Women," "Jack Straw," "Friend of the Devil," "Box of Rain," "Uncle John's Band" and "Black Muddy River."

Although the man who spoke to him during "Cumberland Blues" couldn't know it, he had perfectly captured Hunter's songwriting brilliance contained in all of those songs: the ability to craft lyrics sounding so timeless listeners were certain they had heard them before. It was a skill he matched seamlessly with a boundless knowledge of subjects running the gamut from classic literature to street life, which in turn allowed him to write authoritatively about everyone from card sharks and hustlers to poor dirt farmers and free-spirited lovers.

All of those stories he seasoned with a poetic skill some would say rivaled even Bob Dylan, with whom he sometimes collaborated.

"He's got a way with words, and I do too," Dylan told Rolling Stone magazine in 2009. "We both write a different type of song than what passes today for songwriting."

"There was nobody like Bob Hunter and there never will be," Hart said Tuesday. "He explained the unexplainable and the words struck deep."

"Truckin'," arguably Hunter and the group's best known song (and the one containing the memorable line, "What a long, strange trip it's been") was designated a national treasure in 1997 by the Library of Congress.

In more than a dozen verses it chronicled the travails of a touring band, among them the Grateful Dead's 1970 drug bust after a show in New Orleans: "Busted, down on Bourbon Street. Set up, like a bowlin' pin. Knocked down. It gets to wearin' thin."

Another song, "Ripple," contains the lines Hunter once said he was most proud of: "Reach out your hand, if your cup be empty. If your cup is full, may it be again. Let it be known there is a fountain. That was not made by the hands of men."