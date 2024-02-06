River City Players to perform murder mystery spoof this weekend

What do you get when you cross Agatha Christie, fantastic local fare and a twisted sense of humor?

You get the River City Players production of "And Then There Was One." The play, which will be performed at Port Cape Girardeau, is a spoof off of Christie's mystery novel "And Then There Were None."

According to the River City Players' producer, Patti Wicks, who chose "And Then There Was One" as her directing debut with the acting troupe, the show centers on 10 strangers who have been lured to an isolated island for a weekend party.

Wicks said in the original plot, as the guests arrive, they find out no one knows the host, who is also nowhere to be found, nor do they know each other. Gathered for the evening, the guests find the host has left a recording that foreshadows impending doom.

Each guest has a secret that becomes problematic when they discover a murder has taken place on the island.

The River City Players rehearse a scene in the murder mystery comedy "And Then There Was One," Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

As the evening turns into a new day, the guests discover the killer is among them and continues to strike. One by one, the guests begin to die. Each murder is mirrored by the disappearance of a chocolate soldier from the mantel. The whodunit seems unsolvable, even to Inspector Miles, who is among the list of invitees.

In keeping with the spirit of the River City Players' desire to create an atmosphere of laughs and good times, the last show of the season aims to not disappoint.

Emily Plain, played by Margaret Trager, said because the play is a parody of the Christie novel, "from the characters' names to their actions, everything is highly exaggerated on stage."