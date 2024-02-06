All sections
November 10, 2017

River City Players to perform murder mystery spoof this weekend

What do you get when you cross Agatha Christie, fantastic local fare and a twisted sense of humor? You get the River City Players production of "And Then There Was One." The play, which will be performed at Port Cape Girardeau, is a spoof off of Christie's mystery novel "And Then There Were None."...

By Brandi Holder ~ For the Southeast Missourian
Tim Mills as Presley York sings "Sweet Caroline" in a scene from "And Then There Was One," during a River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.
Tim Mills as Presley York sings "Sweet Caroline" in a scene from "And Then There Was One," during a River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

What do you get when you cross Agatha Christie, fantastic local fare and a twisted sense of humor?

You get the River City Players production of "And Then There Was One." The play, which will be performed at Port Cape Girardeau, is a spoof off of Christie's mystery novel "And Then There Were None."

According to the River City Players' producer, Patti Wicks, who chose "And Then There Was One" as her directing debut with the acting troupe, the show centers on 10 strangers who have been lured to an isolated island for a weekend party.

Wicks said in the original plot, as the guests arrive, they find out no one knows the host, who is also nowhere to be found, nor do they know each other. Gathered for the evening, the guests find the host has left a recording that foreshadows impending doom.

Each guest has a secret that becomes problematic when they discover a murder has taken place on the island.

The River City Players rehearse a scene in the murder mystery comedy "And Then There Was One," Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.
The River City Players rehearse a scene in the murder mystery comedy "And Then There Was One," Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

As the evening turns into a new day, the guests discover the killer is among them and continues to strike. One by one, the guests begin to die. Each murder is mirrored by the disappearance of a chocolate soldier from the mantel. The whodunit seems unsolvable, even to Inspector Miles, who is among the list of invitees.

In keeping with the spirit of the River City Players' desire to create an atmosphere of laughs and good times, the last show of the season aims to not disappoint.

Emily Plain, played by Margaret Trager, said because the play is a parody of the Christie novel, "from the characters' names to their actions, everything is highly exaggerated on stage."

Castmate Mike Craig, who plays Inspector Horatio Miles, called the show an entertaining farce. Craig enjoys having fun on stage, and said, "I'm a real ham up there."

The all-volunteer cast met for rehearsals several times a week in preparation for the show. They enjoy seeing their hard work come together in the end.

Mike Craig, as Inspector Horatio Miles, dances with Margaret Trager as Emily Plain in a scene from "And Then There Was One," during a River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.
Mike Craig, as Inspector Horatio Miles, dances with Margaret Trager as Emily Plain in a scene from "And Then There Was One," during a River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Wicks talked not only of the humor in the play, but to the surprises in the plot that will make it amusing to audiences of all ages.

"And Then There Was One" doesn't miss any opportunity for laughs or surprises. Wicks, who has been with the River City Players for many years, said she is excited to be part of this show and has enjoyed working with the area talent.

"It is a diverse group of ages and skill levels, and we are so lucky to have so much talent in our area," she said.

"And Then There Was One" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, with a dinner buffet before beginning at 6:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday with a dessert buffet beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Seats to this murder-mystery spoof are selling quickly; call Port Cape at (573) 334-0954 for more information or to reserve a spot.

Matt Antill, as Clayhorn the butler, and Sophie Mills as Margaret LaRue, rehearse a scene in the River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.
Matt Antill, as Clayhorn the butler, and Sophie Mills as Margaret LaRue, rehearse a scene in the River City Players rehearsal of the murder mystery comedy Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch
