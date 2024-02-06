River City Players honor their best

River City Players Community Theatre recently held the annual Abbott Awards recognition for participants in the 2018-2019 season.

A banquet and awards ceremony held Nov. 23 at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau saw actors and crew honored for their work in RCP's productions.

Recipients were: (front row) Joy Baldwin, Community Service Appreciation Award; Debbie Barnhouse, Best Director; Brenda Johnson, Best Assistant Director; Krista Antill, Best Supporting Actress; (second row) Charles Foster, Best Supporting Actor; Richard Stewart, Best Actor; Pam Deneke, Best Actress; Tim Mills, Technical Award; Joy Brooker, Unsung Hero. Not pictured is Olivia Cain, Dale Pruett Memorial Award.