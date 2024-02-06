Through onstage "splashes" and the sound of marimbas, Southeast Missouri State University student choreographers Rachel Christophe and Alice Anders are adding their own ballet charm to this year's Fall for Dance concert.

The multiday concert continues through Sunday at the Southeast River Campus and features a collection of different student and faculty works, including a piece by guest choreographer Kristopher Estes-Brown.

Southeast senior Christophe described her 7-dancer piece as modern contemporary with the "essence of freedom" combined with a "feel-good movement."

"With the group of dancers I was able to cast, I felt like it was going to be a good fit," she said of her 6-minute piece, "Tides of Euphoria," adding the piece exudes "pure joy and happiness."

Anders, a sophomore, said Southeast professor of dance Hilary Peterson first contacted her in August to choreograph a marimba concert in collaboration with Southeast music faculty member Christopher Wilson. That's where her idea for the 1-dancer routine for Fall for Dance originated.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Students, performers and coreographers Alice Anders, front, and Rachel Christophe are seen during warm-up exercises before a dress rehearsal for Fall for Dance Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

It took one hour to construct the piece, Anders said. And because it's performed with live music, she described it as being "a relationship between the solo dancer and the musician."

Christophe said she is "very music driven" while creating a routine, which allows her to be confident in her abilities to "play with" rhythms and music qualities.

"Usually, with choreography, I like to prepare a lot ahead of time," Christophe said. "But this one was more of a mix; I had a lot of spatial patterns in my head, and I waited until I was in rehearsal with the dancers to set the movement."

Comparing her piece to "Singing in the Rain," Christophe said her dancers "splash puddles" and "kick puddles" to evoke emotion. "They're rippling through their body, so there's that watery feel."