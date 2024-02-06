Ring in 2020 in style

Note: This story has been updated to reflect correct hosting of the event at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Wondering what to do to ring in the new year? Prepare yourself for 2020 vision at one of these events, all set for Tuesday.

At the casino, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

'70s Themed new year's eve party

Hosted by Century Casino Cape Girardeau (formerly Isle Casino Cape Girardeau)

Noon Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday

Featuring cash drawings, food specials, rewards and more. Free live entertainment includes Bittersweet Band from 4 to 8 p.m. in Keller's, GenX in Lone Wolf from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the casino.

---

Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau

6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

$50 21+, $25 under 21

Tickets Include:

Live Entertainment by Brothers Walker

DJ

Food 7 to 11 p.m.

Unlimited axe throwing, bowling, arcade games all night

Glass of champagne at midnight

5 Drink tickets for everyone 21+

*drink ticket redemption subject to management discretion*

---

Ciao new year's eve celebration, 1650 N Kingshighway, Ste 102 in Cape Girardeau

4 p.m. to midnight

Featuring pianist Anna Unterreiner. Reservations: (573) 332-8884

---

Top of the Marq new year's eve party, 338 Broadway, 7th floor, in Cape Girardeau

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Featuring the Jerry Ford Trio from 8 to 11 p.m., premium buffet, drinks and party favors. Tickets $100 each

More info: topofthemarq.com, (573) 334-6277

---

FIXX, 32985 State Highway 25 in Advance, Missouri

Starts at 8:30 p.m.

New year's eve dance party. $5 cover, BYOB

---

Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau

9 p.m. to midnight

"Great Gatsby" theme

---

Pockets 2.0 black light party, 1444 Independence in Cape Girardeau

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Featuring body paint and DJ Bravo

---

Hotshots new year's eve bash, 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

5 to 11:30 p.m.

Featuring complimentary champagne and party favors

---

Lloyd's Place new year's eve bash, 123 S. High St. in Jackson

6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

---

Shakers Roarin' '20s new year's eve, 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau