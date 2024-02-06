Ring in 2020 in style

Note: This story has been updated to reflect correct hosting of the event at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Wondering what to do to ring in the new year? Prepare yourself for 2020 vision at one of these events, all set for Tuesday.
At the casino, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
'70s Themed new year's eve party
Hosted by Century Casino Cape Girardeau (formerly Isle Casino Cape Girardeau)
Noon Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday
Featuring cash drawings, food specials, rewards and more. Free live entertainment includes Bittersweet Band from 4 to 8 p.m. in Keller's, GenX in Lone Wolf from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the casino.
---
Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau
6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
$50 21+, $25 under 21
Tickets Include:
*drink ticket redemption subject to management discretion*
---
Ciao new year's eve celebration, 1650 N Kingshighway, Ste 102 in Cape Girardeau
4 p.m. to midnight
Featuring pianist Anna Unterreiner. Reservations: (573) 332-8884
---
Top of the Marq new year's eve party, 338 Broadway, 7th floor, in Cape Girardeau
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring the Jerry Ford Trio from 8 to 11 p.m., premium buffet, drinks and party favors. Tickets $100 each
More info: topofthemarq.com, (573) 334-6277
---
FIXX, 32985 State Highway 25 in Advance, Missouri
Starts at 8:30 p.m.
New year's eve dance party. $5 cover, BYOB
---
Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau
9 p.m. to midnight
"Great Gatsby" theme
---
Pockets 2.0 black light party, 1444 Independence in Cape Girardeau
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring body paint and DJ Bravo
---
Hotshots new year's eve bash, 15 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
5 to 11:30 p.m.
Featuring complimentary champagne and party favors
---
Lloyd's Place new year's eve bash, 123 S. High St. in Jackson
6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
---
Shakers Roarin' '20s new year's eve, 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Great Gatsby theme. Free champagne toast, party favors, door prizes. $5 entry fee. Featuring DJ Snaps
---
TTG at Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring The Tungsten Groove
---
New year's eve at 21 Taps, 36 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau
8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Featuring music from Rated 21
---
New year's eve at Saffron, 1610 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No reservations required.
---
St. Jude 10th anniversary/new year's eve party, Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring The Intention. Celebrate 10 years of giving to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
---
Songwriters' night, Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau
8 to 11 p.m.
Bruce Zimmerman hosts Songwriters' Night. Come to Port Cape to hear all original music played.
---
Laughing Gas Comedy and N2o Lounge, 2106 William, Suite 400, in Cape Girardeau
Times vary
Featuring James Johann and Gabe Kea. Packages available.
More info: n2ocomedy.com, (573) 803-3003
---
EPIC Glow Run 5K, Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau
6 to 8 p.m.
Register online: epicprevention.org/glow
---
Cape Eagles party, Aerie 3775, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring music by Nuff Said, appetizers and midnight champagne. Cover charge
---
Dexter Elks Lodge new year's eve party, 325 N. Two Mile Road in Dexter, Missouri
7 p.m. to midnight
Disco party.
More information: (573) 624-2450 or search for Facebook event page
---
La Guignolee, Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
6:30 p.m. to midnight
Featuring the Ste. Genevieve "La Guignolee" singing troupe on a circuit of the Ste. Genevieve historic district. Dressed in bizarre and somewhat archaic costumes, the revelers wander from place to place on New year's eve, singing a beggars' song for favors.
More info: visitstegen.com, (573) 883-7097
