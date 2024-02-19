Ridley Scott hasn't heard from Spacey after film replacement

LOS ANGELES -- Director Ridley Scott said he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since the decision was made to cut the actor from "All the Money in the World."

"I don't know where he is," Scott said in a recent interview. "He's gone down underground."

"All the Money in the World" is about the kidnapping of the teenage grandson of wealthy American industrialist J. Paul Getty.

The film was completed in October, with Spacey cast as Getty. After sexual-misconduct allegations were made against the actor, Spacey was cut from the movie. Christopher Plummer stepped into the role. Reshoots began almost immediately.

While promoting the movie over the weekend, Scott said, "It would have been nice to have some kind of call, even if it was from his (Spacey's) representative."

Now, he said, "It's just too late."

Plummer agreed. "I was very anxious to work with Ridley anyway," he said. "I took the script home. The next morning, I called, said, 'Yes. Absolutely. Let's go.'"

To get the movie ready for its Dec. 25 release date, Scott had to raise more funds and rearrange cast and crew members for reshoots.

After that, Scott recalls spending the next 36 hours on the phone figuring out logistics to get the reshoots done. Scott said Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, the other stars of the film, responded quickly.