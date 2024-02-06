Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery

LOS ANGELES -- Carrie Fisher, who has been laid to rest alongside her mother Debbie Reynolds, was adored by family, friends and fans for her gallows humor and frank talk about her struggles with mental illness.

What better home for her ashes, her brother Todd Fisher and daughter Billie Lourd decided, than a porcelain urn in the shape of an outsized anti-depressant?

"Carrie's favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago," Todd Fisher said Friday as he left the private joint funeral at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills for his mother and sister. "She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she'd want to be."

Other than Carrie Fisher's cremation and unique urn, nearly no details were revealed about the ceremony or what form the two women's graves took.

They'll have plenty of celebrity company at the hillside cemetery just across the Los Angeles River from Warner Bros. and Disney studios, including Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace and Florence Henderson.

The funeral came a day after the two actresses were eulogized by family and friends at a private memorial service at their neighboring homes in Coldwater Canyon, about 10 miles west.