Review: 'Wendell & Wild' is a dark and cold animated ride

Just in time for Halloween comes a film that isn't afraid to lean into the darkness, one frame at a time.

In the first five minutes of "Wendell & Wild," our teen heroine loses her parents in a car accident, her town is economically gutted and she ends up in the back of a prison bus, her legs shackled and her hands cuffed.

This is cold stuff. Director Henry Selick's return to stop-motion animation is icy, from the slushy potholes on the roads to the vapor clouds that emerge from characters' mouths. His script with Jordan Peele is equally chilly, a place where alienation, backstabbing and plots abound.

Selick, whose previous films include "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach" and "Coraline," has attracted a starry lineup of actors to supply voices this time: Ving Rhames, James Hong, Angela Bassett, David Harewood and Peele, reunited with his old comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key.

Peele and Key play the titular characters, a pair of mid-level, none-too-smart demon brothers who hope to escape drudgery in hell by escaping to the world of the living and opening a fun fair. Unfortunately, their banter is a little hemmed in, a little less hysterical than anticipated.

Wendell, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, left and Wild, voiced by Jordan Peele in a scene from "Wendell & Wild". Netflix via AP

They think they've found their way out of hell in the form of 13-year-old Kat Elliott (Lyric Ross), a goth-like rebellious orphan who has green hair, eyebrow piercings, knee-length platform boots and fingerless studded gloves. She carries a boombox and a doesn't-play-with-others vibe. "I don't do friends," she says. "Bad things happen to people I'm close to."