Review: Pop star Gaga is back, but where's the art or spark?

Lady Gaga, "Chromatica" (Interscope)

In the 12 years since Lady Gaga dropped her first album, the singer has exceptionally shown she knows how to create a killer album.

"The Fame" was danceable and clever. "The Fame Monster" was an epic adventure into her darker mind. "Born This Way" brilliantly wove in elements of rock and house with her signature pop. Though she might have tripped over her disco ball on "ARTPOP," the album still had direction and character. And "Joanne" was a deep, emotional set of songs paving the way for the sound of "A Star is Born," a flawless album that captures all the great sides of Gaga.

Enter "Chromatica," her sixth studio effort, and her return to the electro dance-pop sound that made her a multiplatinum pop star.

It's an album made for the clubs, though during this current pandemic, that's equivalent to dancing alone in front of your floor mirror.

But instead of bopping along to the album, you'll want to social distance from it.

"Chromatica" is a letdown from one of pop's best voices. The production, which is basic, is the album's biggest problem -- and the flat sound doesn't help bring the heavy themes of the album to life like Gaga has been able to do in the past.