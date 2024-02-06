Review: Millie Bobby Brown has fun with 'Enola Holmes'

There is a long, questionable and occasionally successful tradition of spinning off iconic literary and film characters through relatives distant and not from James Bond Jr. to John Shaft II and III. In other words, it's not out of bounds someone would come along and invent a little sister for Sherlock Holmes and eventually make a movie out of it.

Enola Holmes is the creation of American author Nancy Springer who wrote a series of six young adult novels about Sherlock and Mycroft's teenage sister who becomes a detective in her own right. The lighthearted and enjoyable film adaptation stars Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" as the titular character in an origin story that is clearly an attempt to start a franchise. Thankfully it isn't merely a "set-up" film.

We're introduced to Enola by Enola herself, who breaks the fourth wall and directly addresses the camera and audience to tell us about how her mother raised her after her much older brothers left early. It's no surprise the director, Harry Bradbeer, directed almost every episode of "Fleabag," which relied heavily on this technique as well.

Enola, who tries not to think too much about the significance of the fact her name backwards spells "Alone," is clever and spirited and wholly isolated from the world and the social mores of Victorian-era England. She and her mother (a lovely Helena Bonham-Carter) who are fiercely independent except from each other, use their stately mansion as a playground. They practice archery and tennis indoors, blow things up in the name of science, read books and generally don't seem all that concerned with the upkeep of anything but their minds.

So it comes as a shock when Enola wakes up one morning to find her mother gone. Even more disconcerting is when her brothers Sherlock (a probably too buff Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) return to take care of her and the estate, they don't recognize her. The grown men are also horrified their little sister is so rough around the edges -- no hat, no gloves, no worries about manners or decorum -- and decide she must be sent to finishing school.