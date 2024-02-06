Review: Beyonce's 'Black Is King' is supreme Black art

King Beyonce's new film takes you on a journey of Black art, music, history and fashion as the superstar transports you to Africa to tell the story of a young man in search of his crown, matched to epic songs she created while inspired by "The Lion King."

The voyage feels even more special during the current state of the world, as the Black experience has been looked at closely in the wake of the many deaths of Black people, and the Black Lives Matter movement that continues to protest racism and inequality. And for those of us who have been stuck in place for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the voyage and escapism are welcomed.

In "Black Is King," which debuted Friday on Disney+, Beyonce continues to dig deep into her roots and share her discovery with the world, like she did on the sweet masterpiece "Lemonade." Black pride is the center of the film, with African artists strongly represented, as Beyonce shares her stage with Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Busiswa, Salatiel, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly and more.

They add a great deal of energy and beauty to the film -- through lyrical delivery, eye-popping and sharp choreography, and bright and elegant costumes -- bringing the songs from "The Lion King: The Gift" to life.

That album was inspired by the time Beyonce spent voicing the character of Nala in the latest version of "The Lion King." Audio from the animated film is included, but it's the newer passages that truly resonate.

This image shows Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, seated background left, and Kelly Rowland, center, in "Brown Skin Girl," a scene from Beyonce's visual album "Black is King." Parkwood Entertainment/Disney+ via AP

"When it's all said and done, I don't even know my own native tongue. And if I can't speak myself, I can't think myself. And if I can't think myself, I can't be myself. And if I can't be myself, I will never know me," a man says. "So Uncle Sam, tell me this, if I will never know me, how can you?"

Powerful.