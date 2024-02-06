Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is a big screen blast

It's worth noting that Cameron has not stuffed the film with mind-numbing, wall-to-wall action and needlessly complicated plot. There are long stretches of movie where we're simply exploring the environment with the characters, delighting in the intricacies of a reef or basking in the beauty of giant sea creatures. Sometimes we're just sitting in the water with Kiri who is also sitting in the water. It is not advancing the action in any obvious way. It is not even really developing characters. It just is, and it's serene. You imagine that anyone without his clout would have a hard time justifying something similar.

The action is there, too, of course, and it's exciting because you've become invested in the family and worried about the kids who are never where they're supposed to be and are often in danger because of it. And though we know there are more sequels coming, and one already wrapped, this is not the kind of franchise where anyone is guaranteed to get a fake superhero death. Sure there is some "Avatar" silliness, including the fact that the word "bro" is uttered about 8,000 times, but there is something admirable about the straightforward dialogue and emotions at play, too. No one is snarking their way through this ordeal.

"Never doubt James Cameron" has become a bit of a rallying cry lately, at least among those left on Twitter. It's all the more extraordinary as the once-mythical sequels had become a kind of joke in the years since the first movie. Even as "The Way of Water" release date actually approached the "who cares?" chorus intensified. Had anyone really thought twice about "Avatar"? But Cameron knows his way around a thrilling sequel, and the water for that matter (and references his own greatest hits in this film, too).

But then people saw it and the tune change. There is something comforting about the fact that we are capable of intense, collective cultural whiplash. That "who cares?" can turn to uncynical amazement in an instant. Is that the magic of the movies? Of continuing to push the bounds of the big screen experience? Of betting big on weird-sounding stories about giant blue environmentalists instead of superheroes every so often? Maybe it's just the magic of James Cameron.

"Avatar: The Way of Water," a 20th Century Studios release in theaters Thursday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for "partial nudity, intense action, sequences of strong violence, some strong language." Running time: 192 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.