Review: '24: Legacy' may be even better than the original

NEW YORK -- It's no secret TV has a habit of recycling past hits. ("Fuller House"? Really?)

This always has been the case with television. And now, among the nearly 500 scripted series overwhelming the viewer, TV reboots aren't going away. (More "Fuller House"?! Ah, c'mon!)

A natural response to this TV echo chamber is to treat each rehashed series as another sign of creative bankruptcy. (Item: "Fuller House.")

But not always.

Fox is clocking in with "24: Legacy," which premieres at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, right after the Super Bowl, followed by a second hour in the series' regular slot at 7 p.m. Monday. Surprise! "24: Legacy" is a blast. Judging from the first three episodes, it's at least as good as the series that inspired it.

The original "24," which premiered in the fall of 2001 with Kiefer Sutherland as its star, tracked counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer through eight seasons of 24 hour-long episodes that spanned a full day in real- time storytelling as he literally saved the day while sloughing off physical abuse that would've put Superman in intensive care.

Now it's Sgt. Eric Carter who's having a horrible, no good, very bad day. Or actually, HALF-day: This "24" spans a dozen episodes stretching 12 continuous hours.

Played by Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton"), Carter is the new indefatigable hero. He's joined by an all-new group of characters, including Rebecca Ingram (played by Miranda Otto), a brilliant intelligence officer who has just stepped down from her post as National Director of the Counter-Terrorism Unit to devote her full energies to the presidential campaign of her husband, Sen. John Donovan (the always-solid Jimmy Smits), whose longtime campaign director may or may not threaten his candidacy -- and the nation.

The trouble started six months ago in Yemen, where Carter led an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers to kill terrorist leader Sheik Bin-Khalid. After that, Bin-Khalid's followers struck back with a fatwa against Carter, his squad and their families, which forced them all into federal witness protection. But in the premiere (covering noon to 1 p.m.), Carter, living with his wife in peaceful, boring secrecy, learns to his horror his team's new whereabouts all have been compromised. Payback against them and multiple attacks against the U.S. are in the works.

Bottom line: Between now and the stroke of midnight, Carter's got his work cut out for him.

It may be hard to recall, but "24" was an enormously innovative and ambitious series when it launched. There's a real ship-in-a-bottle challenge to crafting a complex, action-packed thriller sufficiently contained in time and space that it can unfold coherently, minute-by-ticking-minute, while it keeps its leading man in the center of the fray.