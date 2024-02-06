'Reasons to be Pretty' to be performed at Southeast's River Campus

America's obsession with beauty is central to "Reasons to Be Pretty," a play set to be performed Thursday through Oct. 14 in the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
A love story about the impossibility of love, "Reasons to Be Pretty" is a romantic drama focusing on the extreme appeal to physical appearances. The story follows Greg, who really, truly adores his girlfriend, Steph, but also thinks she has a few physical imperfections, and when he casually mentions them, a tirade of drama is set loose.
"This is a gorgeous play about the hopelessness of romance," Kenneth Stilson, chairman of the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said in a news release.
"Reasons to Be Pretty" is the final segment in Neil LaBute's trilogy following "The Shape of Things" and "Fat Pig."
Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.
