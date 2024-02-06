'Reasons to be Pretty' to be performed at Southeast's River Campus

America's obsession with beauty is central to "Reasons to Be Pretty," a play set to be performed Thursday through Oct. 14 in the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

A love story about the impossibility of love, "Reasons to Be Pretty" is a romantic drama focusing on the extreme appeal to physical appearances. The story follows Greg, who really, truly adores his girlfriend, Steph, but also thinks she has a few physical imperfections, and when he casually mentions them, a tirade of drama is set loose.

"This is a gorgeous play about the hopelessness of romance," Kenneth Stilson, chairman of the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said in a news release.