All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 6, 2017

'Reasons to be Pretty' to be performed at Southeast's River Campus

America's obsession with beauty is central to "Reasons to Be Pretty," a play set to be performed Thursday through Oct. 14 in the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. A love story about the impossibility of love, "Reasons to Be Pretty" is a romantic drama focusing on the extreme appeal to physical appearances. ...

Southeast Missourian

America's obsession with beauty is central to "Reasons to Be Pretty," a play set to be performed Thursday through Oct. 14 in the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

A love story about the impossibility of love, "Reasons to Be Pretty" is a romantic drama focusing on the extreme appeal to physical appearances. The story follows Greg, who really, truly adores his girlfriend, Steph, but also thinks she has a few physical imperfections, and when he casually mentions them, a tirade of drama is set loose.

"This is a gorgeous play about the hopelessness of romance," Kenneth Stilson, chairman of the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said in a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Reasons to Be Pretty" is the final segment in Neil LaBute's trilogy following "The Shape of Things" and "Fat Pig."

Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

Pertinent address:

River Campus, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy