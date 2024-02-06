Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

SEATTLE -- Police arrested rapper Nelly early Saturday after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denied.

Auburn police spokesman commander Steve Stocker said Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was in jail Saturday after being arrested in his tour bus at a Walmart. He will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point," Stocker said. Nelly had been scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Nelly performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. He's on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, called the rape claim a "completely fabricated allegation."