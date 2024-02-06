R2-D2, lightsaber: Force is strong in this Star Wars auction

BOSTON -- Die-hard Star Wars fans will need to rely on more than the force if they want to bid on an R2-D2 droid that appeared in several of the franchise's movies.

A couple million dollars might also help.

Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, Darth Vader's helmet and shoulder armor, as well as imperial and rebel weapons are on the block, but the centerpiece is no doubt the squat blue, white and silver droid famous for communicating in a series of electronic beeps and squeaks.

Representing "the pinnacle of the Star Wars collecting universe," it could fetch up to $2 million in the June 26 to 28 auction, according to Calabasas, California-based auction house Profiles in History. The bidding is being handled by Boston-based online auction marketplace Invaluable.

Nothing like a complete R2 unit ever has been sold at auction before, said Stephanie Connell, a London-based movie memorabilia consultant not involved in the sale.

A light saber used by Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker character in the movies "Star Wars" and "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" will be among several Star Wars-related items up for auction June 26-28 by the auction house in Calabasas, California. Lou Bustamante ~ Profiles in History via AP

"This is not just a normal movie prop," she said. "This is instantly recognizable, the creme de la creme of movie props."

Connell said she could not recall any single piece of Star Wars memorabilia selling for anywhere close to $2 million.