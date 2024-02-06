R. Kelly could be left with nothing

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly grew up in a public housing project in one of Chicago's toughest South Side neighborhoods and built a worldwide musical brand earning tens of millions of dollars over a nearly 30-year career.
But tax and legal issues -- including recently filed charges he sexually abused three girls and a woman -- could leave the Grammy winner who has written songs for some of music's top stars with next to nothing.
In an emotional interview airing this week, Kelly told "CBS This Morning" people stole money from his bank accounts. He offered no details.
His defense attorney said last month the performer's finances were "a mess" after Kelly was unable to post $100,000 in bail after his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The allegations date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade. The singer, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.
The lack of cash forced Kelly to spend a weekend in a Chicago jail, until a 47-year-old suburban business owner put up the money. She identified herself on the bond slip as "a friend" of Kelly's.
On Wednesday, Kelly was jailed again because he did not bring enough money to court to pay $161,000 in back child support.
For many entertainers, their income depends on recording, concert or other music-related deals, said Chicago attorney Eric Macey.
"In the recording business, it's not like you get a check every week," Macey said Thursday. He represented former Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid in a 2014 lawsuit against Kelly. A court entered a civil judgment of just over $1 million against the star.
"There were claims of a lack of dollars, but it was never corroborated," Macey said, adding the lawsuit was resolved "to our satisfaction."
That judgment was only a part of Kelly's mounting money troubles. Financial records show at least six federal tax liens totaling about $8 million were filed between 2009 and 2012. The records also show a federal tax payment of more than $2.6 million in 2008.
A state of Illinois tax lien of about $24,000 was filed in 2002 against Kelly and now-ex-wife Andrea Kelly.
