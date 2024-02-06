Queen makes first Fashion Week visit

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II has always dressed with style and flair, but Tuesday marked her first visit to the showy catwalks of London Fashion Week.

The monarch squeezed in the front row, chatting with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and presented an award recognizing British design excellence.

It was an unusual outing for the 91-year-old monarch, who seemed totally at ease at the type of event usually frequented by stars such as Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

She was elegant in an Angela Kelly duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket detailed with tiny aquamarine Swarovski crystals set off by formal black gloves.

Elizabeth carried a matching handbag and wore her mostly white hair swept back.

The queen didn't bother with the statement stiletto heels favored by many of the younger fashionistas, opting for sensible dark low-heeled court shoes for the awards presentation.

"As a tribute to the industry, and as my legacy to all those who have contributed to British fashion, I would like to present this award for new, young talent," she said.

The royal family has often hosted Fashion Week receptions for top designers and journalists, but the new award, and the queen's personal visit, have added a new dimension to its support for the industry.