You never quite know what you will find in the community.

To bear that out, look no further than a windowless, "single-car garage" in Cape Girardeau.

It does not house a single car. In fact, there's not even an overhead door.

There's a single walk-in door entrance, however, flush against a second door. The small interior features gray wall-to-wall carpeting, which just happens to match the carpeting on the ceiling and walls. The only illumination is provided by orange and blue bulbs and a neon Coors Light sign.

The outside world is silenced by thick insulation, making it seem more like a room in a psych ward, which seems to become more a possibility when looking at a side wall. Attached are 11 white pieces of paper with words written in black marker. The words form interesting combinations -- "Hell Whisperer" and "Explanation Overload" among the scribble.

Drummer Brandon Glenn of Gary Robert and Community rehearses Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

A drum set, guitars, foot pedals and amplifiers provide a new angle on the room, however.

As it happens, the words are titles to songs written by a 1969 Illmo-Scott City graduate.

Most of the songs are tracks on CDs, each displayed on one of the other sound-deadening walls, a self-released collection of punk-rock mutations that has grown over the years.

The latest CD, "Curse of Siam," features the current three-man configuration of lead singer and guitarist Gary Robert, drummer Brandon Glenn and bassist Jeff Statler.

In some circles, they are better known as Gary Robert and Community.

From left, Gary Robert, Jeff Statler and Brandon Glenn, members of the band Gary Robert and Community, pose for a photo in their band room Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The 66-year-old Robert has been fending off Father Time quite well and still carries the laid-back air of California, where he has lived a good chunk of years, in appearance and speech.

He advises visitors to the tight quarters to wear earplugs, like the band members, and then proceeds to fill the air with his youth secret, pounding out "Hell Whisperer," the tentative title track of their upcoming post-punk CD.

"It's definitely a passion," Robert said. "Once you get it in your blood, it's hard to stop doing it, if you really love what you do. It's very good for the blood pressure, too, or, if you're not feeling good, I can play music and the blood pressure goes down and everything goes away. All the worries and everything is gone."

He's a lifelong fan of Iggy Pop, and his music carries similar tones with his deadpan vocal delivery in front of usually hyper-paced, straight forward chords synced to Glenn's drumming.

"A big, big fan," Robert said about Pop, one of punk rock's enduring faces. "He's probably my biggest influence. He was everywhere. I mean, he was there even before punk. So I was into him and continued all the way through the punk movement and through, even up to now. His last album was awesome, I thought."

Jeff Statler, the bassist for the band Gary Robert and Community, poses for a photo Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Robert has played in bands since the age of 15, including in California during the heyday of punk music in the late '70s and early '80s.

When he returned to the area around 1992, he found himself at a loss for fellow musicians of similar composition.

"I was trying to find musicians who were into the same thing I was, and I couldn't find any for, like, years and years, and finally found some guys and started putting it together and do different stuff," Robert said. "But yeah, it was hard to find somebody at first that was into the post-punk type stuff."

Glenn hooked up with Robert in 2005 when the band was called Mass Diffusion and has remained. The group changed its name to The Sorries in 2008 and released "Suicidal Maniac," only to be notified by an established group the name was taken. The end result was the unmistakable branding of Gary Robert and Community, which next produced two "punk Americana" CDs.

They're a bit of a dark period for Robert, and he's moved on.