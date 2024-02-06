Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St. Louis

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, "Got me pretty good." He said he'd just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Malone said. "Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs."

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.