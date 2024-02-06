Poplar Bluff native helps bring 'Saturday Night' to life

"Live from New York, it's Saturday night" has echoed throughout American homes since "Saturday Night Live" premiered Oct. 11, 1975. Even folks who don't watch the show are probably familiar with the weekly sketch-comedy format, featuring a celebrity host, musical guest and ensemble cast.

For one Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native, SNL has become more than late-night entertainment; it has become his job. Steven Pierce, a 2004 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School, has been working behind the scenes on the iconic show for its past three seasons.

"Everyone takes a lot of pride in what they do there," Pierce said. "It's a team effort to make someone else's vision come to life."

Pierce moved to New York City eight years ago, after graduating from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri, with his bachelor's degree in musical theater. He and his wife, Halley, live in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, about 10 minutes from Manhattan.

Pierce started editing digital-short segments for SNL and eventually transitioned into a key member of the first visual-effects team.

What this means is even though SNL is a live show, it comprises footage from three film units, plus the live sketches. The film units are set up in different locations and film different things.

Wednesday of each week is the cast's first read-through with scripts. That night, everything to be included in Saturday's show is selected.

Thursday is a prep day for everything. Sometimes the footage Pierce uses will be shot Thursday night, but it usually ends up happening Friday afternoon.

Most of the time, while crews still are filming, someone drives a memory card with the ready footage from the filming location to the SNL studio so Pierce's team can begin work.

Pierce typically goes in Friday night to read through the scripts and returns around 5 a.m. Saturday. Most of the time, he is finishing the digital shorts mere minutes before they air on television.

"SNL is a writer's show first; comedy is the forefront," Pierce said. "We do all the work to showcase the writers' style and skill and help them hone it."

Dress rehearsal is at 8 p.m. Saturday. Everything scheduled to run in the live show is previewed in front of a studio audience and the show's producers.