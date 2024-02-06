Pop on the scene

SEATTLE -- The clothes, the hair, the confidence -- the look of Korean pop music can feel like high fashion or just plain quirky.

But that's what draws fans to South Korea's most famous musical export.

As much as the music and lyrics themselves, the perfectly symmetrical stars and the meticulous choreography define K-pop for a country obsessed with image and beauty.

And if you've managed to elude the beats and flash of its music and videos until now, rest assured it will be hard to bypass this cultural phenomenon during the Winter Games.

Among the most viewed YouTube videos of all time with more than 3 billion hits is Psy's 2012 earworm "Gangnam Style." But that is hardly representative of the genre. It's actually a parody of K-pop drawing on its own absurdities, which experts say was fully embraced locally when it became a global touchstone of Korean culture.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, members of South Korean music band Dynamic Duo pose for photos on the red carpet of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong. The clothes, the hair, the confidence , the look of Korean pop-music, or K-pop, can either feel like high fashion or just plain quirky. But that'Ã„Ã´s what draws in fans to South Korea'Ã„Ã´s most famous export. It will be hard to bypass this cultural phenomenon during the upcoming 2018 Olympic Winter Games.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Though the multibillion-dollar industry hasn't yet become truly mainstream in the U.S. and other Western countries, there's fanatical interest among millions of people old and young across Asia and in pockets of the rest of the world.

The South Korean people and government are proud of their infectious brand of music and music videos, which feature Korean lyrics dashed with catchy English phrases, vibrant fashion and elaborate dance moves. Its fans are famous for their devotion to their favorite bands, which has created a spin-off hobby involving a sizable number of Koreans gathering to recreate the complicated routines with seriousness and accuracy.