Pop Culture: Welcome to Gilead

A haunting and relevant episode of "The Handmaid's Tale" aired recently. The series is Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel starring Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a woman whose role is to carry a child for a couple who cannot have any in a dystopian society ruled by faith and the patriarchy.

In Gilead, men are kings and women are either wives, servants, or baby factories. If the first season resonated as a warning for the viewers paying the most attention to the news, this second season alerts us even more. There are aspects of the way Gilead came to be that can be identified as signs of a country about to fall into an oppressive regime, signs that can be found in the real world as well.

But it's the 10th episode of this season, entitled "The Last Ceremony," mirroring the most our country's current behavior. Before Gilead, Offred was a married woman with a child of her own, and when the new government took over, her daughter Hannah was taken away from her. Offred has not seen her since then ... until "The Last Ceremony," in which Offred is allowed to have a brief meeting with Hannah. At first, the child is afraid, hiding behind her nanny rather than running into the arms of her estranged mother. But when Offred asks if she remembers who she is, Hannah nods, watching her mother's tearful eyes.