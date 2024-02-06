With hints of kettle popcorn wafting in the breeze, pooches of all breeds and their owners were lining up on High Street for the pet parade Saturday during the finale of this year’s Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.

Being part of the parade was a last-minute decision for Jackson native Kim Pohlman and her standard poodle, Stella, and toy poodle, Tanzi, she said of her well-groomed canines’ attendance.

“I wish I would’ve dressed them up; I see a lot of dogs have costumes,” she said pointing to a dog wearing a Wonder Woman outfit. “Next year, I’ll come more prepared.”

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization development director Jennifer Sokolowski said this was the first year the parade partnered with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Sokolowski said she was excited about the newfound relationship between the organizations and was ready to “show Jackson what we’re about.” She said it also provided an opportunity for the Humane Society to display adoptable pets and for the community to learn more about the organization’s involvement.

Down the street at the courthouse lawn gazebo, Kevin Cook bested his opponents with a time of 4:13 without spilling a drop from his 1-liter, 7-and-a-half-pound Samuel Adams stein during the beerstein-holding competition. Up next was the championship.