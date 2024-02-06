All sections
October 7, 2019

Poodles, steins and popcorn: Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest closes with finale Saturday

With hints of kettle popcorn wafting in the breeze, pooches of all breeds and their owners were lining up on High Street for the pet parade Saturday during the finale of this year’s Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest. Being part of the parade was a last-minute decision for Jackson native Kim Pohlman and her standard poodle, Stella, and toy poodle, Tanzi, she said of her well-groomed canines’ attendance...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
JJ Dennison laughs while dancing with Lawson Camp, far right, and others while listening to Greg Pursley perform "Summer of '69" during Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Uptown Jackson.
JJ Dennison laughs while dancing with Lawson Camp, far right, and others while listening to Greg Pursley perform "Summer of '69" during Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Uptown Jackson. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

With hints of kettle popcorn wafting in the breeze, pooches of all breeds and their owners were lining up on High Street for the pet parade Saturday during the finale of this year’s Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.

Being part of the parade was a last-minute decision for Jackson native Kim Pohlman and her standard poodle, Stella, and toy poodle, Tanzi, she said of her well-groomed canines’ attendance.

“I wish I would’ve dressed them up; I see a lot of dogs have costumes,” she said pointing to a dog wearing a Wonder Woman outfit. “Next year, I’ll come more prepared.”

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization development director Jennifer Sokolowski said this was the first year the parade partnered with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Sokolowski said she was excited about the newfound relationship between the organizations and was ready to “show Jackson what we’re about.” She said it also provided an opportunity for the Humane Society to display adoptable pets and for the community to learn more about the organization’s involvement.

Down the street at the courthouse lawn gazebo, Kevin Cook bested his opponents with a time of 4:13 without spilling a drop from his 1-liter, 7-and-a-half-pound Samuel Adams stein during the beerstein-holding competition. Up next was the championship.

“I’ve been training all year, and it’s been the goal to get the top six and compete in this contest,” Cook said, laughing. “I look forward to the finals tonight. It’s really not a team game; it’s an individual sport. Lots of training, year long, five days a week.”

Samuel Adams sales manager for southern Missouri Jenn Mason was timing participants and presented Cook with an official German-style Oktoberfest alpine hat.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization executive director Steve Turner said the first day of Oktoberfest went “better than expected,” and was looking forward to the progression of Saturday.

With no clear way to estimate how much beer would be sold, Turner said the event housed six “full” trucks of beer, each fashioned with six taps.

“And as for food vendors, The German Cook’s had a line since they opened,” he said.

Entertainment
