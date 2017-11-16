Plummer calls his replacement of Spacey in film 'ironic'

NEW YORK -- Christopher Plummer said he doesn't feel like he's replacing Kevin Spacey in the upcoming Ridley Scott film "All the Money in the World" because he was up for the part when the movie was being cast.

Plummer spoke briefly about the film at a Charles Dickens exhibit at the Pierpont Morgan Library on Tuesday in New York.

Spacey got the role as billionaire J. Paul Getty, but after a series of sexual-misconduct allegations surfaced, beginning with actor Anthony Rapp's claim Spacey tried to seduce him at age 14, the "House of Cards" star was ousted.

Spacey's scenes already were shot, and with Oscar buzz already surrounding the film, it had to keep its Dec. 22 release date to remain in contention.