Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for de Armas

VENICE, Italy -- Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for more than a decade.

The film wouldn't be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn't let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.

"It was like love at first sight," Dominik said Thursday, before the world premiere of the film at the Venice International Film Festival. "When the right person walks through the door, you know it."

The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe and various relationships along the way, from her mother (Julianne Nicholson) to her marriages to Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody).

"I wasn't very aware of Marilyn. I was familiar with some of her movies, but for me it was a huge discovery and learning process," de Armas said. "We wanted to honor her in the recreations where she was Marilyn, but I also had a lot of room to create the real woman underneath that character. It was about understanding and empathizing and connecting with her and her pain and her trauma."

She added: "If you put aside the movie star she is, she's just a woman, just like me. Same age. It was a project I knew I had to let myself open and go to places I knew were going to be uncomfortable and dark and vulnerable."

Filming began on Aug. 4, the day Monroe died in 1962 at her home in Los Angeles at age 36. It was an accident and just the result of some delays. But it also was one of many times the filmmaker and his cast felt a somewhat mystical connection to the subject of their film. Though the story takes many liberties with the facts of her life with the intent of getting to the truth of her life, the production did use real locations like the apartment she and her mother lived in when she was a child and the house she died in.

"It took on elements of being like a seance," Dominik said.