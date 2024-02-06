Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event

ENGLEFIELD, England -- Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made wedding gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday as two likely future British kings and other members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

In what was seen by many as the society wedding of the year, Middleton and hedge-fund manager James Matthews said their vows in a ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. Before the wedding, a crowd of well-wishers and reporters gathered outside the church grounds, hoping for a glimpse.

The wedding party included Prince George, a 3-year-old page boy, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal morning suits. They seemed relaxed as they strolled into the church -- perhaps relieved they didn't have a role to play in the wedding party.

Matthews, 41, smiled broadly and sported elegant formal wear set off by a blue vest.

Middleton, 33, came to the church accompanied by her father, Michael, in a vintage Jaguar convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a sparkly tiara.

The dress was constructed with a high neckline and a corseted bodice, with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail in the back. Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl details over a layered organza-and-tulle underskirt.

"(It was) a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion," he said.

Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church, and church bells rang out as the couple emerged after saying their vows. They were fortunate in their timing -- it rained during the ceremony, but the sun returned before they stepped out of the church.