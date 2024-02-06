PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends

NEW YORK -- A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show "Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum" who is a little different. He's sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.

Ben is autistic and he helps teach the show's regular cast about acceptance.

"People think and do things differently. And that's OK," star Yadina says after learning about Ben's specialness.

The 11-minute episode has the blessing of no less than Temple Grandin, the professor at Colorado State University and trailblazing spokeswoman for people with autism.

In the episode, the three friends Xavier, Yadina and Brad go to their secret museum and back in time to meet Grandin as a child to better understand her condition and how to make a connection with Ben.

"It was wonderful. Absolutely wonderful," Grandin said recently via Zoom. "I think things like this show are really good on educating elementary school kids about differences and inclusion."

The episode -- premiering Monday -- is one of several ways PBS Kids is celebrating Autism Awareness Month. The Emmy-winning "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" and new superhero series "Hero Elementary" also shine spotlights on characters with autism.

On "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," viewers are introduced to Max, who avoids loud sounds and is comforted by a heavy blanket. He likes buses and bugs and plays to his own rhythm. "Some things about him are different than you," a teacher explains.

"We're excited for him to premiere and hopefully more kids will feel represented through our show. That's a big reason, I think, behind doing this," said Chris Loggins, supervising producer of "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," from Fred Rogers Productions.