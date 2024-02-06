PBS docuseries 'Native America' recreates cultures pre--1492

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The story of Native America taught in U.S. public schools usually begins at contact with European explorers. Children then get lessons about Thanksgiving, maybe the Trail of Tears or the 19th century wars over the removal of tribes in the American West. Rarely discussed is life in the Americas before Columbus' 1492 voyage.

A new four--part PBS docuseries titled "Native America" seeks to recreate a world in the Americas generations prior to the arrival of Europeans. Using archaeology, Native American oral traditions, even high--tech 3D renditions, viewers are presented images of busy cities connected by networks spanning from the present--day United States to South America.

The docuseries shows how Chaco Canyon in New Mexico became a busy spiritual and commercial center five stories high in the desert sky, centuries before skyscrapers went up in New York.

They also discuss the tunnel under a pyramid in Teotihuac'ï¿½n, Mexico, revealing an intricate belief system that was also found elsewhere. And outside present--day St. Louis, 10,000 people helped erect massive earthwork pyramids into a city now known as Cahokia around the time the real--life Macbeth ruled Scotland.

Series executive producer and director Gary Glassman said the project took more than a year to plan because producers wanted to make sure they had buy--in from Native American communities the documentaries sought to cover. Filmmakers wanted to include animated pieces of sacred art and stories to illustrate the importance of the site and wanted to be sensitive, Glassman said.