Paris police: 17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

PARIS -- French police arrested 17 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, finding weapons and a large amount of cash during raids.
Paris police said the arrests took place starting about 6 a.m. in locations in the Paris region and the south of France. The suspects, ages 23 to 72, were known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to one official.
Firearms, including an automatic pistol, and 140,000 euros ($147,500) in cash were found during the raids, the official said.
The police sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the investigation.
The Paris prosecutors' office confirmed the 17 arrests but declined to say whether the five people police have said took part in the robbery, including two who forced their way into Kardashian West's rented apartment, were among those taken into custody.
The suspects can be held for up to 96 hours before police must charge them or let them go.
Jean Veil, the French lawyer for Kardashian West, said the news of arrests is "a great satisfaction."
On Oct. 3, robbers forced their way into the private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up, held her at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry. The reality-TV star was in Paris attending fashion shows.
Media reports said police tracked down the suspects through DNA evidence at the apartment. Police said the thieves stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth $6.7 million as well as a ring worth $4.5 million.
A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was shaken but physically unharmed.
The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.
Kardashian West has the habit of showing her jewels and whereabouts in her social media, including days before the robbery when she posted pictures of herself attending fashion week shows.
Paris has been a special place for Kardashian West and her husband, who spent the weekend there before marrying in Florence in May 2014.
