'Parasite,' 'Bombshell' get a boost in SAG nominations

NEW YORK -- Scarlett Johansson received two individual nominations, "Parasite" scored a best ensemble nod and both "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" solidified their Oscar favorite status in nominations announced Wednesday for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the most closely watched Academy Awards bellwethers because, historically, a best ensemble nomination from the actors is usually a prerequisite for any best-picture contender's resume. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, giving them the greatest influence of any branch.

The actors guild, as expected, nominated both Martin Scorsese's Netflix opus and Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood fable for best ensemble, along with a pair of individual acting nods: Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for "The Irishman" and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time." Each film also added stunt ensemble nominations.

But the guild's other choices were less predictable. The SAGs rounded out best ensemble with the casts of Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany coming-of-age tale "Jojo Rabbit," Jay Roach's Fox News docudrama "Bombshell" and Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite."

"Parasite," the much-praised Korean film, became just the second foreign language film to be nominated for the SAGs' top award. Only "Life Is Beautiful" managed to do it before, in 1997. Already one of the year's most critically acclaimed films, "Parasite" looks assured of a rare best-picture nomination for a foreign language film.

Notably missing out on the best ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," which on Monday led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods. It still came away with acting nominations for its leads, Adam Driver and Johansson, and Laura Dern for best female actor in a supporting role. Johansson was nominated in that category, as well, for her performance in "Jojo Rabbit."

Recently, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn't been quite as vital for a best-picture winner at the Oscars. The last two winners, "Green Book" and "The Shape of Water," managed the feat without a nod for the screen actors' top award. Before that, it had been two decades since the SAG Awards didn't help predict the eventual best-picture winner.