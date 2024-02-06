Panel OKs bid to demolish Wright Brothers' 1st bike shop

DAYTON, Ohio -- The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city's request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers' first bike shop.

The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped, the Dayton Daily News reported. Public safety concerns have also been raised by some who fear the building could collapse.

While agreeing most of the building should be demolished, the Dayton Landmarks Commission rejected the demolition request in September. The panel instead recommended the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic facade.

Preservation groups had also opposed the city's plan. They argued keeping the building's facade and incorporating it into a redevelopment project would make the project eligible for historic tax credits.

The city appealed the landmarks commission's decision to the zoning appeals board, claiming it erred in its application of architectural design standards. The board voted 5 to 1 last week to reverse the commission's decision and gave the city permission to raze the property.