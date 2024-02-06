Pandemic parody of 'Goodnight Moon' to be released in fall

NEW YORK -- A popular online spoof of the children's favorite "Goodnight Moon," reworked for the coronavirus, will be published by Penguin Random House this fall.

The Penguin imprint Philomel Books announced last week that "Good Morning Zoom," written by Lindsay Rechler and illustrated by June Park, is scheduled for Oct. 6. Currently self-published, "Good Morning Zoom" takes Margaret Wise Brown's beloved bedtime story and turns it into a narrative about Zoom, bread baking, home schooling and other familiar parts of life during the pandemic.