Pandemic chases 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Dec. 25

NEW YORK -- Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, "Wonder Woman 1984," to Christmas.

The postponement Friday of the "Wonder Woman" sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood's boldest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

Warner Bros.' $200 million "Tenet" fared well in its international-first launch, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York. All theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

"Tenet" grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout -- up to almost $30 million over the weekend -- which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and hinted audiences would follow new releases into theaters.