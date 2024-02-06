Painting history: Muralist's work featured on museum

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- There is no need for a frame for Victoria Hutcheson's current work of art. Her work's boundaries are the earth and sky.
Since June 16, Hutcheson has applied her paints and artistic talent to the side of the New Madrid Historical Museum to create a 40-foot by 11-foot mural for viewing from the Mississippi River levee.
"I think I like painting on a grand scale a lot better than just on a canvas," said Hutcheson, pausing briefly from her work. "You have more fun with it. You can do bigger brush strokes. It is challenging in its own ways."
The museum's mural is Hutcheson's fifth.
While an undergraduate at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, the East Prairie, Mo., native explained she took a class in murals. She and her classmates tackled three murals in the community as part of the course.
Their works caught the eye of Coca-Cola officials, who had Hutcheson and several others redo the 90 by 30-foot Coca-Cola mural on a downtown Batesville building. This is her first solo effort, she noted.
The museum's board of directors gave her the option of redoing the current mural, which had faded over the years or consider the wall a clean slate. Hutcheson decided to create her own work.
After reviewing old photographs of New Madrid, Hutcheson said she also thought about how to best represent the community. She then began designing her ideas on computer, putting together her sketch, which includes a cotton field, riverboat, the riverwalk and, of course, earthquakes.
"I had this vision of just kind of seeing little snippets of everything that New Madrid is about so it just kind of reads like a little movie almost," she said. "You just see every little section that kind of represents New Madrid."
The overall design, she described, is abstract.
"I didn't want it to be just another picture on the wall," she emphasized. "I want people to open up their minds and kind of see what everything is about in New Madrid and that we can bring in the modern ideas. We can freshen it up."
She began by projecting her artwork onto the wall to ensure the dimensions were correct. Then she traced the outlines of each element in the picture.
According to Hutcheson, working on a mural is much different than a smaller canvas. A mural, she explained, is meant to be viewed from afar.
"It isn't as important on the minute details as a painting is with little brushes. This is more bigger blocks of color," she said.
Also rather than oils or pastels, the artist dips her brushes in buckets of exterior paint which is weather-proof and UV-resistant. When completed, the mural will receive a clear-coat of paint, which is also UV-resistant.
With part of her original design nearby, Victoria Hutchson works on her mural at the New Madrid Historical Museum.
In addition to thinking on a grand scale and using buckets of paint, the muralist also faces the challenge of working outdoors.
With June's many pop-up showers, Hutcheson had to keep a close eye on the skies. She explained the paint must dry at least an hour to prevent the rain from causing the colors to run down the wall, ruining her work.
On dry days, Hutcheson has put in eight to nine hours on her mural.
As her work progressed, she would pause, step back and climb the hill to the levee.
"Sometimes I have to stop and see how it looks because this reads from a distance, whereas a painting you stand a couple of feet from it," she explained. "When I'm painting a section, I'm thinking, 'Wow that section looks big,' but it is really not compared to the whole thing. With this you have to walk back and read it as your viewers would read it."
Jeff Grunwald, executive director of the New Madrid Historical Museum, is also walking out and taking in the mural. He said he and the Museum's board couldn't be more pleased about the work and its progress.
"I certainly think it gives a nice cross section," Grunwald said. "It has the history of the town, agriculture, the river and the earthquakes, which is how we are known far and wide. And there's the New Madrid sign in one of the quadrants. It will be quite good."
As the work was progressing, Grunwald said several residents commented about Hutcheson's art. All of the reactions have been positive.
He added he hopes others will make the trip to the community to take in the historic sites, walk along the Mississippi riverfront and, of course, view the new mural, which should be completed by July 4.
Describing mural painting as "just a side-gig," Hutcheson will attend school this fall in Florida, where she will work on her master's degree in art therapy. However, she hopes the work she leaves behind will be enjoyed and even inspiring.
"I hope that. . . younger artists see it and realize it is a possibility that if they see a spot, maybe go ask about it and do a mural, too. There is plenty of opportunity for that," she said. "I just want people to enjoy it. To look at it and it say, 'Yeah, that's cool; that's what New Madrid is.'"
