Painting history: Muralist's work featured on museum

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- There is no need for a frame for Victoria Hutcheson's current work of art. Her work's boundaries are the earth and sky.

Since June 16, Hutcheson has applied her paints and artistic talent to the side of the New Madrid Historical Museum to create a 40-foot by 11-foot mural for viewing from the Mississippi River levee.

"I think I like painting on a grand scale a lot better than just on a canvas," said Hutcheson, pausing briefly from her work. "You have more fun with it. You can do bigger brush strokes. It is challenging in its own ways."

The museum's mural is Hutcheson's fifth.

While an undergraduate at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, the East Prairie, Mo., native explained she took a class in murals. She and her classmates tackled three murals in the community as part of the course.

With part of her original design nearby, Victoria Hutchson works on her mural at the New Madrid Historical Museum. When complete the mural will be 40 by 11 feet.

Their works caught the eye of Coca-Cola officials, who had Hutcheson and several others redo the 90 by 30-foot Coca-Cola mural on a downtown Batesville building. This is her first solo effort, she noted.

The museum's board of directors gave her the option of redoing the current mural, which had faded over the years or consider the wall a clean slate. Hutcheson decided to create her own work.

After reviewing old photographs of New Madrid, Hutcheson said she also thought about how to best represent the community. She then began designing her ideas on computer, putting together her sketch, which includes a cotton field, riverboat, the riverwalk and, of course, earthquakes.

"I had this vision of just kind of seeing little snippets of everything that New Madrid is about so it just kind of reads like a little movie almost," she said. "You just see every little section that kind of represents New Madrid."

The overall design, she described, is abstract.

"I didn't want it to be just another picture on the wall," she emphasized. "I want people to open up their minds and kind of see what everything is about in New Madrid and that we can bring in the modern ideas. We can freshen it up."

She began by projecting her artwork onto the wall to ensure the dimensions were correct. Then she traced the outlines of each element in the picture.

According to Hutcheson, working on a mural is much different than a smaller canvas. A mural, she explained, is meant to be viewed from afar.