'Overrated' or not, Streep's speech has galvanizing effect

NEW YORK -- Speaking in a hoarse voice that quivered with emotion, Meryl Streep silenced a boisterous Golden Globes crowd and sparked a clamor heard around the country, all the way to Trump Tower.

Streep's speech against Donald Trump while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's awards has been heard as a battle cry in a left-leaning Hollywood trying to reconcile itself to a Trump presidency it overwhelmingly didn't vote for.

Her speech further intensified the divide between Hollywood and Trump supporters, who call Streep another example of media elite on a soapbox.

Though Trump has yet to take office, the arts and the President-elect are on a collision course. Trump criticized the cast of "Hamilton," which voiced its concerns about inclusion to Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he went to see the show on Broadway.

Seeing political parallels in its story of underdog rebellion, some Trump supporters called for a boycott of the "Star Wars" film "Rogue One." And now, following Streep's remarks, he on Monday called the most decorated actress in Hollywood "overrated."

With such institutions as "Star Wars" and Streep in the crosshairs, the culture wars have gone nuclear. Battle lines and boycotts are being formed before the Jan. 20 inauguration, at which most entertainers have refused to perform. Some conservatives have vowed on social media not to watch the Feb. 26th Academy Awards, which promises to be rife with political protest.

How the discord will affect the tenor the next four years in the arts remains to be seen. But what was clear Monday in the wake of Streep's speech is the clash is just getting started.

In a night where the song-and-dance ode to musicals "La La Land" set a Globes record with seven wins, Streep's speech had the largest effect.

"There has never been anyone like Meryl," Ellen DeGeneres applauded on Twitter.

"I've never admired you more!" Sally Field tweeted.

"Nearly without voice, her voice has never been so strong," Sharon Stone lauded.